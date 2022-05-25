UK's Johnson to make statement to parliament on Sue Gray report into lockdown parties
LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to parliament later today on civil servant Sue Gray's report into lockdown rule-breaking parties at Johnson's Downing Street office and residence.
The Leader of the House of Commons announced the upcoming statement via Twitter.
