UK's Johnson respects outcome of lockdown breach investigation - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waits to welcome his Kurdish counterpart Masrour Barzani at Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson respects the outcome of the police investigation that resulted in him being fined for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

"He's talked about understanding the strength of feeling about this issue, which is why he has apologised and fully respects the outcome of the police investigation," the spokesman said.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

