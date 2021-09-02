UK's Johnson to reveal tax rise for 25 million people to pay for social care -The Telegraph

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in London, Britain July 12, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Sept 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce next week a tax hike to pay for an overhaul in social care, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Johnson will reveal a rise in national insurance that will see around 25 million people pay extra tax, the report said.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

