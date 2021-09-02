Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Johnson to reveal tax rise for 25 million people to pay for social care -The Telegraph

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in London, Britain July 12, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Sept 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce next week a tax hike to pay for an overhaul in social care, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Johnson will reveal a rise in national insurance that will see around 25 million people pay extra tax, the report said.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:06 PM UTC

Britain's Raab, in Qatar, cites need to engage with Taliban

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday there is a need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan, but Britain has no immediate plans to recognise their government.

United Kingdom
UK records 38,154 new COVID cases, 178 deaths
United Kingdom
UK's Johnson to reveal tax rise for 25 million people to pay for social care -The Telegraph
United Kingdom
Analysis: A City divided? London tackles Brexit with twin-track finance
United Kingdom
Britain announces new Myanmar sanctions