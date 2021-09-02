United Kingdom
UK's Johnson to reveal tax rise for 25 million people to pay for social care -The Telegraph
Sept 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce next week a tax hike to pay for an overhaul in social care, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.
Johnson will reveal a rise in national insurance that will see around 25 million people pay extra tax, the report said.
Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
