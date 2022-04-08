UK's Johnson says he is 'deeply' cynical about Putin's assurances

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin does not seem to be "full of promise," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding that Putin could not be trusted in his view.

"I am deeply, deeply sceptical and cynical about his (Putin's) assurances," Johnson told reporters after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the war in Ukraine.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

