UK's Johnson says he will "keep going" after by-election defeat

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is interviewed by the media during a visit to the GS Kacyiru II school on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda June 23, 2022. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

KIGALI, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he would listen to voters but "keep going" after his Conservative party suffered double by-election defeat.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Muvija M, editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.