1 minute read
UK's Johnson says he will "keep going" after by-election defeat
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KIGALI, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he would listen to voters but "keep going" after his Conservative party suffered double by-election defeat.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Muvija M, editing by Alistair Smout
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.