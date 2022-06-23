UK's Johnson says he would defend Rwanda policy to Prince Charles

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is interviewed by the media during a visit to the GS Kacyiru II school on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda June 23, 2022. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

KIGALI, June 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he would defend his government's immigration partnership with Rwanda if heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, were to raise it with him when the two meet.

"People need to keep an open mind about the policy, the critics need to keep an open mind about the policy," Johnson told reporters. British newspapers have reported that Charles had privately criticised the plans, under which asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda. read more

"A lot of people can see it's obvious merits. So yeah, of course, if I am seeing the prince tomorrow, of course I am going to make that point," Johnson told reporters in Kigali for a a meeting of Commonwealth leaders.

Asked if he would he defend it if Charles were to raise it, Johnson said: "Yes, it hasn't come up so far, of course."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Muvija; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.