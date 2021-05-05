Skip to main content

United KingdomUK's Johnson says most people don't want new Scottish referendum

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to a member of the public as he campaigns on behalf of Conservative Party candidate Jill Mortimer in Hartlepool, Britain May 3, 2021. Lindsey Parnaby/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that most people do not think now is a good time to hold a second referendum for an independent Scotland, speaking on the eve of elections for its devolved parliament.

"I think that most people in Scotland, most people around the whole of the UK, feel that..., as we're coming forwards out of a pandemic together, this is not the time to have a reckless, and I think irresponsible, second referendum," Johnson told broadcasters during a trip to the English midlands.

United Kingdom · 11:25 AM UTCScottish nationalists unlikely to win a majority, poll indicates

Scotland's main pro-independence party is unlikely to win an outright majority in Thursday's parliamentary election, a blow to its hopes of demanding an referendum on separating from the United Kingdom, a Savanta Comres/The Scotsman poll indicated.

