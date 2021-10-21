Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK's Johnson says N.I. Protocol needs resolving 'pretty fast'

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, in London, Britain, October 19, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The dispute between Britain and the European Union over Northern Irish trade needs to be resolved "pretty fast" because it is affecting real lives and real businesses, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"We need to flush it out pretty fast and we need to change the causes of the problem and not the symptoms," he said on a visit to the province. "I think we need to move pretty fast."

