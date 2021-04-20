Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United KingdomUK's Johnson says nothing off table in bid to stop soccer Super League plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson enjoys the beer garden during a visit to The Mount Tavern Pub and Restaurant on the local election campaign trail in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, Britain April 19, 2021. Jacob King/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday no action was off the table to stop the planned breakaway European Super League by 12 soccer clubs, saying the government was exploring all options including new laws.

Johnson held a meeting with representatives from the English Football Association, the English Premier League and fans groups at which he confirmed the government would not stand by allow the creation of a closed shop, his office said in a statement.

"He reiterated his unwavering support for the football authorities and confirmed they have the government’s full backing to take whatever action necessary to put a stop to these plans," the statement said.

"He was clear that no action is off the table and the government is exploring every possibility, including legislative options, to ensure these proposals are stopped."

