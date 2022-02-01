UK's Johnson says Putin is holding a gun to Ukraine's head

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson boards an aircraft as he departs to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in London, Britain February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a gun to Ukraine's head in an effort to force a change to the architecture of European security, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, stressing he was not exaggerating Russia's threat.

"This is a clear and present danger. We see large numbers of troops massing, we see preparations for all kinds of operations that are consistent with an imminent military campaign," Johnson said, adding he would talk to Putin on Wednesday.

"It's about the whole European security architecture, because be in no doubt about what I think President Putin is trying to achieve here. I think that he is trying, by holding a gun as it were to the head of Ukraine, by intimidating Ukraine, to get us to change the way we look at (European security)."

Reporting from London by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Alistair Smout, editing by William James

