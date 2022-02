UK's Johnson says Russia still has time to step back from Ukraine crisis

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back and avoid what he termed "a disastrous mistake", as Russia masses troops on the border with Ukraine.

"We are on an edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back," Johnson said in a post on social media. "We're urging everybody to engage in dialogue and for the Russian government to avoid what would be a disastrous mistake for Russia."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.