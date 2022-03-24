UK's Johnson says there is evidence Russia trying to get round sanctions using gold

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks ahead the of a NATO summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was evidence that Russia was trying to get round sanctions using its gold reserves.

"There is evidence that the Russians may be trying to get round - the Russians are obviously going to try to get round - the sanctions on their gold, and we're taking steps to try to make sure that there's no leakage, no sale of bullion into markets around the world," Johnson told reporters in Brussels.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James

