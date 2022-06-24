Boris Johnson spoke to finance minister, not worried about resignations - source

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 14, 2022. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

KIGALI, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to finance minister Rishi Sunak on Friday morning and is not concerned about any further resignations from his top team following parliamentary election losses overnight, a party source said.

The Conservative Party source said Johnson had been surprised by the resignation of the party's chairman Oliver Dowden.

Asked if Johnson was worried about further resignations, the source said: "No, what makes you think that? He speaks to Rishi everyday ... he speaks to people every day about the day ahead and as you know there is a packed day ahead. He is seeing the prince (Charles) in a couple of hours, so no."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.