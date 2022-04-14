1 minute read
UK's Johnson stands by finance minister Sunak after lockdown fines
LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Rishi Sunak can hold on to his finance minister role for as long as he is keen, backing the chancellor after they were both fined by police for attending a gathering during lockdown.
