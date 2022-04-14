UK's Johnson stands by finance minister Sunak after lockdown fines

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walk out of Downing Street to meet Michelle Ovens of Small Business Saturday, in London, Britain, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Rishi Sunak can hold on to his finance minister role for as long as he is keen, backing the chancellor after they were both fined by police for attending a gathering during lockdown.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Muvija M, editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.