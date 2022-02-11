UK's Johnson tells allies he fears for security of Europe

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with members of the media during a visit to Warszawska Brygada Pancerna military base near Warsaw, Poland February 10, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told allies on Friday evening that he feared for the security of Europe due to the situation in Ukraine, his office said.

He held a virtual meeting with the leaders of the United States, Italy, Poland, Romania, France, Germany, the European Council, the European Commission and NATO to discuss the situation.

"He impressed the need for NATO Allies to make it absolutely clear that there will be a heavy package of economic sanctions ready to go, should Russia make the devastating and destructive decision to invade Ukraine," his office said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle

