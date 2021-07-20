UK's Johnson tells Ireland that EU must show post-Brexit pragmatism

A 'No Hard Border' poster is seen below a road sign on the Irish side of the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland near Bridgend, Ireland October 16, 2019. Picture taken October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin on Tuesday that the European Union had to show pragmatism to end a stand-off over rules for post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland.

"The prime minister emphasised that the way the Protocol is currently operating is causing significant disruption for the people in Northern Ireland," Johnson's Downing Street office said, referring to the rules.

Johnson told Martin that his government would outline its approach on the Northern Ireland Protocol to Britain's parliament on Wednesday.

