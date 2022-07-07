UK's Johnson tells ministers: no major policy changes until new leader chosen

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told cabinet ministers on Thursday the government would not seek to implement new policies or make major changes of direction while his Conservative Party elects a new leader, his office said.

Johnson, who said earlier on Thursday he would resign, told a meeting of his cabinet ministers the government would only focus on delivering the agenda on which it was elected.

"He said major fiscal decisions should be left for the next prime minister," his office said following a cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sachin Ravikumar

