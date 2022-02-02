UK's Johnson tells Russia's Putin: Ukraine incursion would be tragic miscalculation

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin that any incursion into Ukraine would be a tragic miscalculation during a call on Wednesday, Johnson's office said in a statement.

"The prime minister expressed his deep concern about Russia's current hostile activity on the Ukrainian border," a spokesperson from Johnson's office said.

"He emphasised the need to find a way forward which respects both Ukraine's territorial integrity and right to self-defence. The prime minister stressed that any further Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory would be a tragic miscalculation."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Before the call, which had been due to take place earlier in the week but was rescheduled as Johnson battles calls to resign at home, a Kremlin spokesman mocked the British leader and ridiculed the "stupidity and ignorance" of British politicians. read more

The statement released after the call said: "The leaders agreed that aggravation was in no one's interest. The prime minister stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, and the need to include Ukraine in talks."

Johnson and Putin welcomed recent bilateral communication on issues like climate change, Iran and Afghanistan, Britain said.

"They agreed to apply this spirit of dialogue to the current tensions in order to find a peaceful resolution."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.