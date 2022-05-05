UK's Johnson, Ukraine's Zelenskiy discussed provision of longer-range weapons - Downing Street

1 minute read

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a session of a parliament while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses Ukrainian lawmakers via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the possible supply of longer-range weaponry by Britain to Ukraine's armed forces in a call on Thursday, a spokesperson for Johnson's office said.

"The leaders discussed developments on the battlefield and the Ukrainian armed forces' requirements, including the provision of longer-range weaponry to prevent the bombardment of civilians," the spokesperson said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.