UK's Johnson: Ukrainians do have in their power to repel Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint news briefing with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine has the power to repel Russia and win the war that began four months ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"We think that they (Ukrainians) do indeed have it in their power to repel the Russians and to get them back to the pre-February 24th position," Johnson told reporters at the NATO summit in Madrid.

