UK's Johnson unconcerned about plotting after election losses

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a visit to the GS Kacyiru II school on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda June 23, 2022. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

KIGALI, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied he was worried that some of his ministers might seek to move against him while he was out of the country at summits in Rwanda and Germany, following election losses overnight.

"I hope that in London – I know that in London – ministers ... are getting on with the job of sorting out the cost of living pressures that people face, are delivering on our agenda for change and reform and improvement," Johnson told a news conference.

Asked if he was concerned about Conservative lawmakers who were not ministers seeking to oust him, Johnson said no.

Reporting by Andy MacAskill, writing by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

