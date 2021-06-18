Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Johnson "very confident" about lifting restrictions on July 19

People sit in an outdoor dining area in Covent Garden, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was very confident that he would be able to lift remaining coronavirus restrictions on his new target date of July 19, based on the most recent data.

"I am very confident that we'll be able to go through with step four of the roadmap on the timetable that I've set out with treating July 19, as I've said, as a terminus date," he told broadcasters.

"I think that's certainly what the data continues to indicate."

Reporting by Alistair Smout Writing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

