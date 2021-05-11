Skip to main content

UK's Johnson vows to set up COVID inquiry in this parliament session

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his government would set up an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic during this parliamentary session.

Asked whether he would set up such an inquiry during this parliament, Johnson said: "I can certainly say that we will do that within this session. I have made that clear before, I do believe it is essential that we have a full proper public inquiry into the COVID pandemic."

A parliamentary session usually runs for a year.

