UK's Johnson vows to set up COVID inquiry in this parliament session
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his government would set up an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic during this parliamentary session.
Asked whether he would set up such an inquiry during this parliament, Johnson said: "I can certainly say that we will do that within this session. I have made that clear before, I do believe it is essential that we have a full proper public inquiry into the COVID pandemic."
A parliamentary session usually runs for a year.
