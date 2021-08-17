Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Johnson wants to discuss Afghanistan with G7 as soon as possible

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives on the second day of the Global Education Summit in London, Britain July 29, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to hold a virtual meeting of Group of Seven leaders at the earliest opportunity to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, his office said after the British leader spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday.

"Both leaders resolved to use their bilateral and multilateral influence to encourage international partners to adopt a joined-up approach to the challenges ahead," Downing Street said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by phone.

"The Prime Minister also stressed the need to agree shared international standards on human rights that any future Taliban government in Afghanistan will be held to by the international community.

"The Prime Minister outlined his intention to convene G7 leaders for a virtual meeting to discuss this at the earliest opportunity."

Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by William Schomberg

