United KingdomUK's Johnson warns Indian variant could impact lockdown easement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday the spread of a new variant of coronavirus first detected in India may impact the country's full exit from restrictions.

"We're serving notice that we do think, I think, that it certainly may cause disruption to our attempts to continue down the roadmap. But they don't at the moment change the assessment about step 3 (relaxation of restrictions on Monday)," he told a Downing Street briefing.

