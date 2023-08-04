UK's July new car sales up more than 25%- SMMT
Aug 4 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Britain rose more than 25% in July from a year ago, marking its 12th consecutive monthly rise, preliminary industry data showed on Friday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said its new market outlook shows battery electric vehicles would have a 22.6% market share in 2024.
SMMT final figures for the month are due to be published at 0800 GMT.
Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
