UK's Kwarteng to bring forward publication of fiscal plan -FT















LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng is to bring forward publication of his medium-term fiscal plan to bring down public debt to later this month, the Financial Times reported on Monday without citing sources.

Earlier on Monday, Kwarteng said he was dropping his plan to scrap the top rate of income tax which had caused an uproar including among some lawmakers within his own Conservative Party and helped trigger turmoil in financial markets.

He had said he would deliver his fiscal statement on Nov. 23, but the FT said he was expected to accelerate this, saying it would set out a five-year plan to put debt on a downward path, including a tight squeeze on public spending.

Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Chris Reese











