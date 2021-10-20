Skip to main content

UK's Kwarteng confident that inflation will be contained

1 minute read

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng arrives at the BBC Headquarters ahead of his appearance on the Andrew Marr show in London, Britain, October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday he expected inflation to be contained but said it was a "real cause of some concern".

"I think it's a real cause of some concern because, clearly, we want inflation rates to be lower," he told BBC TV. "There's a debate at the moment as to how long this inflation will last, I'm confident that it'll be contained."

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

