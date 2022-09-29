UK's Kwarteng: Mini budget was essential in resetting debate around growth

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The British government's so-called mini budget was essential in helping reset the debate around growth, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday, after nearly a week of chaos in financial markets triggered by its huge tax cuts.

"The mini budget was absolutely essential in resetting the debate around growth and focusing us on delivering much better growth outcomes," he told reporters while on a visit to a local business in northern England, when asked if it had been an economic disaster.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

