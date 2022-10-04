UK's Kwarteng says fiscal plan still due to be published Nov. 23 - GB News















LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has said his medium-term fiscal plan will be published on Nov. 23 and not brought forward, GB News reported on Tuesday.

The GB News report cited an interview with Kwarteng but did not quote him directly.

Asked about the report, a government source said the government was considering bringing the date forward.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.