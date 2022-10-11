UK's Kwarteng: will canvass opinion widely ahead of publishing fiscal plan















LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday he would canvass opinion widely ahead of publishing his medium-term fiscal plan later this month.

Asked by a member of his own Conservative Party whether he would reach out to lawmakers to ensure he will be able to get any measures approved by parliament, Kwarteng said: "We will and should canvass opinion widely ahead of the publication of the plan."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.