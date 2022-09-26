UK's Labour promises a responsible fiscal policy if in government

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves takes part in a television interview at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party would pursue a responsible fiscal policy that provides funds for public services, its finance policy chief Rachel Reeves said on Monday, criticising the Conservative government for gambling with the economy.

"It is becoming clearer by the day that Labour is the party of economic responsibility and the party of social justice," Reeves told the party's annual conference in the northern English city of Liverpool. "It is time for a government that is on your side, and that government is a Labour government."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

