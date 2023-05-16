UK's Landsec swings to annual loss as property valuation drops















May 16 (Reuters) - Land Securities (LAND.L) said on Tuesday it was likely to sell more assets than purchase after the British landlord swung to an annual loss, as surging interest rates and broader economic woes weighed on the valuation of its properties.

Rising interest rates and deepening macro-economic worries have dampened a tentative recovery in the highly leveraged British commercial property sector from pandemic lows, while the office space portfolio has struggled in the wake of evolving work habits. The FTSE 100 firm said it expects low- to mid-single digit estimated rental value growth in London and major retail destinations this fiscal year. The British property sector is still reeling under the impact of the mini budget last September, which led to a rout of government bonds and pushed borrowing costs higher, while the recent U.S. banking turmoil and the Credit Suisse crisis have led to tougher lending conditions worldwide. Landsec, which has a 10.2-billion-pound ($12.87 billion) portfolio comprising office, retail, leisure, workspace and residential assets, said loss before tax came in at 622 million pounds for the year ended March 31, versus a profit of 875 million pounds last year.

The office space-focused firm said its EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) net tangible assets - a key measure that gauges the value of its buildings - fell about 12% to 936 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











