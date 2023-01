Jan 18 (Reuters) - British fund manager Liontrust Asset Management Plc (LIO.L) on Wednesday reported net outflows of 632 million pounds ($779 million) in the last three months of 2022 due to volatile stock markets, negative investor sentiment and geopolitical concerns. ($1 = 0.8112 pounds)

