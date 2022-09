LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nearly 600 Liverpool port workers will strike for a further seven days next month in a dispute over pay, a British trade union said on Thursday.

The union, Unite, said the walkout would start on Oct. 11 and end on Oct. 17.

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











