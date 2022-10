LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of workers at the port of Liverpool, one of Britain's largest container ports, will take two more weeks of strike action over pay and jobs, the Unite trade union said on Friday.

Nearly 600 workers in the port will walk out from Oct. 24 to Nov. 7, Unite said.

Reporting William James, writing by Muvija M; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar











