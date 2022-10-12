UK's Liz Truss dismisses calls for early election















LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain does not need an early national election, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday, dismissing calls from opposition lawmakers for a new vote after her economic plans caused market chaos.

"The last thing we need is a general election," Truss, who took office last month, told parliament.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M, editing by Elizabeth Piper











