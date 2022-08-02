1 minute read
UK's Liz Truss has 34 point lead over Sunak - YouGov/Times poll
LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has a 34 point lead over former finance minister Rishi Sunak among the Conservative Party members who will decide Britain's next prime minister, a YouGov poll for The Times newspaper showed on Tuesday.
The poll, which The Times said was conducted over the past five days, showed 60% support for Truss versus 26% for Sunak, with the remainder undecided.
Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Jonathan Oatis
