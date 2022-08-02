UK's Liz Truss has 34 point lead over Sunak - YouGov/Times poll

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss attends a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Exeter, Britain, August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has a 34 point lead over former finance minister Rishi Sunak among the Conservative Party members who will decide Britain's next prime minister, a YouGov poll for The Times newspaper showed on Tuesday.

The poll, which The Times said was conducted over the past five days, showed 60% support for Truss versus 26% for Sunak, with the remainder undecided.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.