UK's Liz Truss maintains big lead in leadership contest - poll

British Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss gives an interview during a Conservative Party leadership campaign event, at Artemis Technologies in Belfast Harbour, Belfast, Northern Ireland, August 17, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss remains far ahead of leadership rival Rishi Sunak in the race to become Britain's next prime minister, a YouGov poll for Sky News showed on Thursday.

The governing Conservative Party is voting by postal ballot to choose a new party leader after Boris Johnson said he would step down following a series of scandals. The winner will be announced on Sept. 5.

Truss, who has consistently topped polls of Conservative Party members, has a 32 percentage point lead over Sunak among those who have decided to vote, the survey showed. Truss was on 66%, with Sunak on 34%.

The poll said only 13% have either not decided how they will vote, or will not vote at all.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.