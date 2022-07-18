UK's Luton airport suspends flights due to runway defect

Passengers are seen social distancing as they queue to board a plane at Luton Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Luton, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Flights were suspended at Britain's Luton airport on Monday due to a runway defect discovered following high temperatures across the country.

"Following today's high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway. Engineers were called immediately to site and repair works are currently in progress to resume operations as soon as possible," the airport said in a statement on Twitter.

The airport is used by airlines including EasyJet (EZJ.L), Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), Ryanair (RYA.I) and TUI (TUIGn.DE).

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.