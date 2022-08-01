UK's Met Office says last month was driest July in England since 1935

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Met Office said on Monday that last month was the driest July in England since 1935, with some regions marking their driest July on record.

The Met office's provisional statistics come after a record-breaking heatwave last month which sparked fires across London and stressed the country's infrastructure.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.