UK's Morrisons to close McColl's stores, 1,300 jobs at risk















LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons said McColl's operated 132 unprofitable stores and most of them would be closed this year.

Morrisons said on Tuesday that this means that around 1,300 McColl’s workers were at risk of redundancy.

Morrisons bought McColl's out of administration in May. McColl's currently trades from 1,164 stores.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young











