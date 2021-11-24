UK's Mulberry says sales returns to pre-pandemic levels

A company logo is pictured outside a Mulberry store in Vienna, Austria, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mulberry Group's (MUL.L) business is returning to pre-pandemic levels, the British luxury brand said on Wednesday, with strong sales in the UK and growth in Asia contributing to a 34% jump in first-half revenue.

The company, best known for its leather bags, said sales trends have improved in October and November, leaving the company well placed for the festive trading period.

Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

