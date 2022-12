Dec 5 (Reuters) - National Express Group Plc (NEX.L) said on Monday insider James Stamp has been appointed as its next chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Stamp has served in the role of interim group CFO and been a member of the board since Nov. 1.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











