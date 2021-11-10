UK's National Grid to bring back full 2GW at IFA1 interconnector by Dec 22
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid (NG.L) on Wednesday said it expects to bring a full 2 gigawatts of capacity back to its IFA1 interconnector in Kent in December next year, 10 months ahead of its previous estimate.
The IFA1 interconnector, a link between Britain and France, was damaged by fire, affecting half of its capacity.
Last month, the other 1 GW capacity at IFA1 was brought back online after planned maintenance.
"We expect the full 2000 MW of IFA capacity to be available for Winter 22/23," the grid said in an update on its website.
The National Grid has four operational interconnectors – two to France (IFA and IFA2), one to the Netherlands (BritNed) and one to Belgium (Nemo Link).
