UK's new finance minister sets out his priorities

British new Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi arrives for TV interviews, in London, Britain, July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, set out his priorities for the economy in a series of interviews early on Wednesday, hours after he was appointed to replace Rishi Sunak.

Below are the highlights:

ON HIS OPTIONS:

"I will look at everything, there is nothing off the table," he told Sky News, when asked about possible tax cuts.

ON HIS PRIORITIES

"The important thing is to get inflation under control, be fiscally responsible," he told Sky News.

"The first thing we've got to do is make sure that we are really careful about, whether it's public sector pay, that inflation doesn't continue to be fuelled."

"Today, we are facing a global battle with inflation."

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper

