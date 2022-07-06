UK's new finance minister: will prioritise growth and tax cuts

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Nadhim Zahawi, Britain's new finance minister, said on Wednesday he would prioritise rebuilding the economy after the pandemic, getting economic growth going again and cutting taxes.

"The most important thing is to rebuild the economy post pandemic and to get growth going again and tax cuts," he told Sky News.

Reporting by William James, witing by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton

