UK's new N.Ireland trade rules will not break law, minister says
LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain will bring forward legislation on Monday that complies with the law to fix the Northern Ireland protocol that governs trade following Brexit, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.
"The legislation that we will outline tomorrow is within the law; what we are going to do is lawful and it is correct," he told Sky News.
