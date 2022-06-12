UK's new N.Ireland trade rules will not break law, minister says

British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis walks at Downing Street, in London, Britain, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain will bring forward legislation on Monday that complies with the law to fix the Northern Ireland protocol that governs trade following Brexit, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.

"The legislation that we will outline tomorrow is within the law; what we are going to do is lawful and it is correct," he told Sky News.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Catherine Evans

