UK's new Russia sanctions powers to be in place on Thursday -minister

British Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly arrives at the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - British minister for Europe James Cleverly said the government intended new sanctions legislation to come into force on Thursday which will enable it to target a broader range of Russian interests in response to aggression in Ukraine.

Last month Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Britain planned sanctions legislation to give London new powers to target companies linked to the Russian state. read more

"We are now laying legislation to broaden the designation criteria for the Russia sanctions regime. As the Minister for Europe I have signed the legislation which we will lay before parliament and intend to come into force this afternoon," Cleverly told parliament.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton

