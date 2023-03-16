UK's Northern Ireland minister encouraged by U.S. reaction to new Brexit deal















LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris said on Thursday he had been encouraged by the reaction from the United States to a new agreement to simplify post-Brexit trade rules with the European Union

"The US and UK governments share a desire to see strong, devolved government restored in Northern Ireland," Heaton-Harris said on Twitter following meetings with officials in Washington.

"In resolving the issues created by the Protocol, the Windsor Framework deal is good for NI (Northern Ireland) and I’m encouraged by the positive reaction to the deal here in the US."

